Stonewater appoints new group development director

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Stonewater has appointed a new group director of development to drive the housing association’s “ambitious” programme at a “vital time for the sector”.
Matthew Crucefix will take over from James Bradbury, who was recently appointed chief investment officer at Stonewater.
Mr Crucefix was previously the director of development operations at the landlord. In that role, he was responsible for the management and delivery of Stonewater’s development programme across all operating areas, including sales and lettings of new properties.
He joined the housing sector in 2010 as a community initiatives officer at Raglan Housing Association.
After Stonewater was formed through the merger of Raglan and Jephson Housing Association in 2015, Mr Crucefix then took up the role of regional development manager before holding several senior positions in the development team.
Throughout his time at both Raglan and Stonewater, he has been involved or overseen the delivery of projects across England, including veteran self-help builds, modular homes and rural housing.
Stonewater said that in his work, he has “demonstrated a dedicated commitment to delivering vital new affordable homes since 2010”.
Mr Crucefix said: “I have had the pleasure of delivering a wide variety of development schemes and opportunities in my time with Stonewater so far.
“It’s been rewarding to manage programmes that have contributed to achieving our ambitious growth aspirations, and I look forward to continuing to position ourselves as a leading voice in the sector.”
He said the UK is facing a “real crisis” in delivering affordable housing, particularly in rural areas, with research by housing association English Rural finding that only 9% of rural homes were classified as affordable versus 19% in urban areas.
“I am passionate about our commitment to help resolve this, finding opportunities to deliver new homes in rural areas that are both affordable and appropriate to support the long-term sustainability of rural communities,” Mr Crucefix said.
Mr Bradbury added: “One of the best parts of my job is when I see colleagues being given opportunities to grow and develop their careers at Stonewater.
“Matt’s career is an interesting example of how to make the best use of your transferable skills, as within eight years of joining us, Matt went from working as a community initiatives officer to being responsible for half of our development programme.
“Seeing him move into the group director of development role is proof of his continued dedication to Stonewater’s continued growth and it’s great to see how we, as an organisation, really do grow our own talent and support colleagues in their careers.”
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