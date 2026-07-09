Stonewater appoints new group development director

Stonewater has appointed a new group director of development to drive the housing association’s “ambitious” programme at a “vital time for the sector” #UKhousing

He joined the housing sector in 2010 as a community initiatives officer at Raglan Housing Association.

Mr Crucefix was previously the director of development operations at the landlord. In that role, he was responsible for the management and delivery of Stonewater’s development programme across all operating areas, including sales and lettings of new properties.

Matthew Crucefix will take over from James Bradbury, who was recently appointed chief investment officer at Stonewater.

After Stonewater was formed through the merger of Raglan and Jephson Housing Association in 2015, Mr Crucefix then took up the role of regional development manager before holding several senior positions in the development team.

Throughout his time at both Raglan and Stonewater, he has been involved or overseen the delivery of projects across England, including veteran self-help builds, modular homes and rural housing.

Stonewater said that in his work, he has “demonstrated a dedicated commitment to delivering vital new affordable homes since 2010”.

Mr Crucefix said: “I have had the pleasure of delivering a wide variety of development schemes and opportunities in my time with Stonewater so far.

“It’s been rewarding to manage programmes that have contributed to achieving our ambitious growth aspirations, and I look forward to continuing to position ourselves as a leading voice in the sector.”