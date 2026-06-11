Stonewater consults on 1,600-home stock transfer

Any transfer would be subject to customer consultation and would be undertaken in line with the Co-operative and Community Benefit Societies Act 2014 as a permitted reorganisation under the bonds.

Customers will also continue to have access to grants provided by Longleigh, the charitable foundation that supports Stonewater customers.

This is the latest deal announced by Stonewater, after it completed the acquisition of two small landlords based in Brighton and Hove in April.

The completed transfer will see 97 homes from Porthove Housing Association and The Rotary Club of Hove Community Housing Society added to Stonewater’s existing 40,000-home portfolio.

The transfer of engagements, completed today, was originally supposed to complete by the end of 2025, but was delayed in December.

Leicester-based Stonewater announced in June that the two smaller landlords would be joining as subsidiaries.