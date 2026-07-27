Stonewater hires new CFO from smaller landlord

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Stonewater has hired Kirsty Spark as its new chief financial officer (CFO).
Ms Spark is currently CFO at Bradford-based Accent. She will take over from Francesco Elia in late November, who has been in the role on an interim basis since Anne Costain left with immediate effect in March this year.
Ms Spark is a University of Leeds graduate and chartered accountant who joined the housing sector two years after qualifying. She has stayed in housing since, aside from a seven-year stint at Leeds City College.
She is credited with helping secure Accent’s first-ever bond, worth £350m, which was issued the year after she joined as leader of its corporate finance team in 2018.
She later progressed to CFO and was one of those in the sector who welcomed the launch of the National Housing Bank last year.
Jonathan Layzell, chief executive at 40,000-home Stonewater, said: “[Ms Spark’s] extensive financial expertise alongside her astute insight and genuine passion for customer excellence really stood out for us.
“She has a great ability to inspire others and create strong relationships with stakeholders which align with our values and organisational goals.”
Ms Spark said: “I’m excited to be joining Stonewater at such an important point in its journey.
“My time at Accent has given me invaluable experience, opportunities to grow and the privilege of working alongside exceptional colleagues, for which I’ll always be grateful.”
She joins Stonewater as it aims to grow to 50,000 homes by 2030. It is currently consulting on a stock transfer of 1,600 homes from South East England landlord Mount Green. It also acquired two smaller landlords in Brighton as subsidiaries in April.
Ms Spark’s appointment is the fifth major leadership announcement at Stonewater in the last 13 months.
Last year, the landlord appointed Mr Layzell as chief executive, and in the past couple of months it has named a new chair, chief investment officer and group development director.
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