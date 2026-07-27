Stonewater hires new CFO from smaller landlord

Ms Spark is a University of Leeds graduate and chartered accountant who joined the housing sector two years after qualifying. She has stayed in housing since, aside from a seven-year stint at Leeds City College.

Ms Spark is currently CFO at Bradford-based Accent. She will take over from Francesco Elia in late November, who has been in the role on an interim basis since Anne Costain left with immediate effect in March this year.

She is credited with helping secure Accent’s first-ever bond, worth £350m, which was issued the year after she joined as leader of its corporate finance team in 2018.

She later progressed to CFO and was one of those in the sector who welcomed the launch of the National Housing Bank last year.

Jonathan Layzell, chief executive at 40,000-home Stonewater, said: “[Ms Spark’s] extensive financial expertise alongside her astute insight and genuine passion for customer excellence really stood out for us.

“She has a great ability to inspire others and create strong relationships with stakeholders which align with our values and organisational goals.”