Stonewater names new chair and chief investment officer

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Stonewater has named a new chair of its board and has appointed a chief investment officer for the first time.
Board member Angus Michie will take over from long-serving chair Sheila Collins at the 40,000-home landlord in October.
James Bradbury, the housing association’s group director of growth and development, has also been promoted to chief investment officer.
The pair’s appointments were confirmed today, along with a new group director of governance and assurance and company secretary, Syka Sheikh.
Mr Michie, a chartered surveyor, is managing director of South East and Midlands property developer SevenCapital.
He worked for Berkley Group for 25 years, leading on several joint ventures, including with councils, and currently chairs two of Stonewater’s subsidiaries as well as its development panel.
In a statement, he stressed the need for new homes to be built “with sustainability in mind” to protect both the environment and customers from high energy costs.
He said the UK’s housing crisis is “as compelling as ever”, with many factors creating “immense strain for families across the country”.
“I’m committed to using my time as chair to provide as many people as we can with a place where they can feel safe, secure and proud to call home,” he said.
Mr Bradbury joins Stonewater’s chief officer group after 11 years at the landlord overseeing regional development projects.
As its chief investment officer, he will oversee the landlord’s development programme, which is targeting 1,500 homes per year, and how it manages and upgrades existing stock, including health and safety and regulatory compliance.
He said the role is “a great opportunity to continue to drive Stonewater’s ambition and deliver real social impact through place-making”.
Jonathan Layzell, who joined Stonewater as its chief executive last year, described the appointment as “a natural progression” and “a very well-deserved appointment” for Mr Bradbury.
He hailed the new chief investment officer’s “depth of insight and experience” and “passion for building homes that are energy-efficient, cost-effective and genuinely help people to thrive”.
He said the organisation’s new chair Mr Michie “brings his own passion and unique expertise, which I’m confident will ensure Stonewater’s continuing success”.
Mr Layzell also paid tribute to Ms Collins, who stayed on for a year longer than her original tenure to help him move into the role.
“It’s been an absolute privilege to work with Sheila, who has always put customers at the heart of every decision,” he said.
Ms Collins praised Mr Michie’s “deep commitment to our social ethos” and “brilliant commercial acumen”.
“It’s been a real honour to steer Stonewater’s vision for the customers and communities we serve,” she said. “I look forward to seeing the organisation continue to flourish in the years ahead and know I’m leaving things in the very best hands.”
Stonewater is one of the UK’s largest landlords and was ranked by Inside Housing as the eighth biggest builder in the sector last year.
The £306m-turnover landlord is aiming to reach 50,000 homes in the next four years and has agreed large funding deals with major banks for development and retrofit programmes.
This month it launched a consultation on acquiring 1,600 homes from its Surrey and West Sussex subsidiary, Mount Green.
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