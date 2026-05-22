Strategic partnership revealed for 6,500-home new town north of Bristol

The developer and BFL will now work to transform the brownfield site into a 450-acre new town and “maximise the potential for high-quality affordable homes at Brabazon and the wider West Innovation Arc in the West of England”.

Robert Nettleton, chief executive of BFL, said: “Brabazon demonstrates what’s possible when ambition is matched with the capacity to deliver at scale.

“Our partnership with YTL reflects the kind of collaboration needed to support delivery of the government’s 1.5 million homes target and enable long-term growth.

“As an established housing provider in the region, we bring a local understanding and can align new homes with existing places and customers, ensuring growth is co-ordinated, sustainable and creates the conditions that enable people to thrive.”