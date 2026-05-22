Strategic partnership revealed for 6,500-home new town north of Bristol

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Bromford Flagship LiveWest (BFL) has entered a strategic partnership with YTL Developments to deliver a 6,500-home new town north of Bristol.
The developer and BFL will now work to transform the brownfield site into a 450-acre new town and “maximise the potential for high-quality affordable homes at Brabazon and the wider West Innovation Arc in the West of England”.
Robert Nettleton, chief executive of BFL, said: “Brabazon demonstrates what’s possible when ambition is matched with the capacity to deliver at scale.
“Our partnership with YTL reflects the kind of collaboration needed to support delivery of the government’s 1.5 million homes target and enable long-term growth.
“As an established housing provider in the region, we bring a local understanding and can align new homes with existing places and customers, ensuring growth is co-ordinated, sustainable and creates the conditions that enable people to thrive.”
It is hoped that Brabazon’s designation as one of the government’s seven shortlisted new towns will unlock thousands of new homes and jobs, and unlock the development of public transport infrastructure.
This includes the opening of Bristol Brabazon railway station this autumn, the new M4 Metrobus service and employment support for up to 30,000 jobs.
The development will include up to 2,000 student accommodation beds, schools, community facilities and 86 acres of green space, including a 15-acre public park and a three-acre lake.
Seb Loyn, director of planning and development at YTL Developments, said: “Working with the team at BFL is a great example of a partnership-led response to national housing ambitions. Brabazon is a major new town of genuine scale and ambition.
“BFL already has a strong foothold in the region, and this collaboration will allow us to align new delivery with existing communities to ensure we take a smart approach to meeting the regional housing needs.”
The scheme will also house the YTL Live entertainment complex, featuring a 20,000-capacity Aviva Arena alongside conference and exhibition facilities.
Helen Godwin, mayor of the West of England, said: “Brabazon and the West Innovation Arc is such an exciting opportunity for our region.
“This new partnership between BFL and YTL Developments is an important step towards creating new jobs and building more new homes as part of the West of England’s emerging new town, including more affordable homes.
“Our combined authority is proud to be delivering not one but two new train stations for this area, with the Metrobus now serving Brabazon too, and record government funding to build better transport across the West of England.
“We know that people want the right homes built in the right places, with the right services and connections, and that’s what we’re determined to help deliver – working with our local councils and developers like YTL and BFL.”
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