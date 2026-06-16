Survey on demand for competence and conduct framework launched for housing professionals in Wales

The plan was announced in April at the Tai 2026 conference in Newport, and comes ahead of mandatory reforms coming into force in England this October.

This proposed standard was first announced by the Conservative government in 2023 and was developed in response to the Grenfell Tower Inquiry, which heard that a lack of appropriate staff training contributed to the tragedy.

It will bring in new requirements around staff competency, including mandatory qualifications for an estimated 30,000 senior housing managers and executives.