Temporary accommodation reimbursement ‘not working’ as spending rises 10-fold since 2011

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An analysis by the Local Government Association (LGA) has warned the government that its reimbursement of temporary accommodation costs is “not working” as spending between 2011 and 2024 increased 10-fold.
This expenditure by councils amounts to 1,077% in real terms and equates to £6bn in spending across the 13-year period. Of this, £2.2bn – over one-third (37%) – was spent in the two-year period between 2023-24 and 2024-25 alone.
The LGA has already pointed out that this shortfall is set to rise to nearly £4bn by 2029-30 as reimbursements fail to keep pace.
It said councils would much rather invest this scarce resource in building new affordable homes and preventing homelessness happening in the first place.
Eamonn O’Brien, chair of the LGA, said: “Temporary accommodation is a huge leak in council budgets that needs to be patched quickly and, at its heart, transform the lives of families and children across the country.
“While the government’s focus on prevention has been encouraging, we need both swift action and long-term solutions from the next prime minister and their administration.
“The way that councils are reimbursed by central government is not working, and it’s impacting the entire country due to the knock-on effect on budgets and all other services.”
The year 2011 is significant as the amount councils can claim back from the Department for Work and Pensions is still capped to 90% of Local Housing Allowance (LHA) rates from that year.
At the same time, households receive the full housing benefit they are entitled to.
This means councils are not able to claim back costs that reflect what they are spending, and it is increasingly getting worse as the demand for temporary accommodation rises and they can claim back less.
This is a major issue for council finances and is having a knock-on impact on other essential services.
With a new prime minister set to take office, the LGA believes this is “an opportunity to redress this balance and help put local government on a stronger financial footing”, and the body is calling on the government to urgently uprate the LHA rate councils can be reimbursed to 90% of current rates.
Released as the LGA holds its annual conference in Bournemouth this week, the analysis shows how the issue is widespread across the country, with all regions of England seeing significant increases.
Spending continues to be concentrated in London, but there are clear signs of pressure across the country as several regions see higher rates of increase in spend, albeit from a lower base.
Alongside the capital, the South East, Yorkshire and the Humber and the West Midlands have all seen a 10-fold increase in this period.
To help address this issue, the LGA has released its ‘homelessness position paper’ to outline what councils need from a new government to effectively tackle homelessness.
Key asks in the paper include ensuring that stakeholders are incentivised to prevent homelessness and held to account for delivering their role in prevention, and that cross-departmental targets are across delivery considerations.
In addition, resources need to be aligned to preventative goals, more partnership working and evidence-based policymaking.
Alongside uprating the current LHA subsidy, the paper called on the government to ensure LHA rates at minimum keep pace with the bottom 30% of local rents, alongside reviewing the shared accommodation rate and benefit cap.
Mr O’Brien added: “The increasing use of temporary accommodation is not only financially unsustainable for councils, but is hugely disruptive for individuals and families placed in them.
“Ensuring there are sufficient homes for people is the foundation for strong communities – as our plan to tackle homelessness shows, councils are a key player in this effort and we look forward to working with the government towards this goal.”
As temporary accommodation costs continue to spiral out of control, the LGA also highlighted how councils in England could face a £7bn funding black hole within three years in other areas.
This gap is being driven by rising demand for homelessness support, children’s services, adult social care, home to school transport and new national requirements, such as Simpler Recycling and the Emissions Trading Scheme.
The LGA’s warning comes after Inside Housing last month published its own analysis, which described the “jaws of doom” facing councils as the financial accounts of the biggest stock-owning local authorities in England found that net debt is on the rise.
In February, English councils were given an extra £272m to spend on housing services as part of the £78bn final funding settlement for the next financial year.
Last week, Inside Housing published an investigation that offers a detailed picture of out-of-area temporary accommodation placements. It covered which councils are sending the most households away, which areas are receiving the most, and the tens of thousands who may be falling off records in between moves.
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