Three London councils launch legal challenge against mayor’s decision to cut affordable housing targets

This measure was confirmed earlier this year as part of the mayor’s emergency package to kick-start housebuilding in the capital, which also included temporary relief for developers from the Community Infrastructure Levy.

Tower Hamlets, Hackney and Lewisham councils are claimants under the judicial review claim, which is backed by seven other councils.

Both Hackney and Lewisham are now led by Green Party mayors following the local elections last month, and the legal challenge has been backed by the party’s leader Zack Polanski.

Lutfur Rahman, executive mayor of Tower Hamlets, wrote to the mayor of London in early May to advise him of the proposed legal challenge, and the claim against the Greater London Authority (GLA) has now been filed with the High Court.

Lambeth, Southwark, Waltham Forest and Haringey councils have all written letters to formally support the challenge.

Evidence prepared as part of the claim highlights the “detrimental impacts” the policy would have on the ability of councils to deliver high levels of affordable housing, Tower Hamlets Council said.