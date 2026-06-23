Treasury mandarins fight devolution and not convinced by value of funding regeneration, Lord Best says

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Delegates at Housing 2026 have heard how government mandarins in the Treasury are not convinced by the value of funding regeneration in the same way as new build homes.
Lord Best made the case for regeneration at the Great North Theatre on the first day of the annual event.
He praised the new £39bn Social and Affordable Homes Programme, and the funding and plans set out under Homes England’s National Housing Bank.
Despite being positive, Lord Best said: “This agenda has crowded out the regeneration agenda in terms of funding and policy.
“It comes down to the Treasury. It always comes down to the Treasury. The Treasury has not been convinced to date that investment in existing properties, existing communities, existing neighbourhoods, that this is value for money in the same way as new build.
“The Treasury is completely sold on the idea that new build will stimulate growth, will help the national economy. Will get people buying furnishings and fittings. It will generate activity in local communities.
“The Treasury is absolutely convinced, and the Office for Budget Responsibility spells out that this will add to the national wealth, but this doesn’t stretch recovering regeneration.”
He explained that Treasury mandarins who are behind so much decision-making do not fully appreciate the case for investment in existing stock and its importance to the government’s wider agenda.
He referred to 10 different funding agendas, ending with a smile when he mentioned the previous government’s “levelling-up” agenda.
He continued: “This exhausting list of different initiatives are often trying to do the same thing, so it’s the view of the government that [regeneration] is a bottomless pit.”
Lord Best pointed out how government departments all operate in silos, so if regeneration saves money in health, the NHS and social care budgets, this isn’t credited to the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG).
He added: “It doesn’t come back in an additional housing budget. The complexity of dealing with different small pots of money and bringing them all together is part of the hassle of trying to do a regeneration scheme of any kind that many of you will be entirely familiar with.”
He was speaking on stage alongside Northern Housing Consortium (NHC) boss Tracy Harrison after the sector body published an interim report for its inquiry into housing-led regeneration in the North.
The NHC called for a £500m-per-year, 10-year “place-based regeneration fund” to be operated by mayoral strategic authorities, as well as an extension of the term of the National Housing Delivery Fund to 10 years to unlock more sites with higher upfront costs.
Other recommendations include the appointment of a minister for regeneration who works across MHCLG and the Cabinet Office.
The NHC also called for the establishment of a National Centre for Regeneration, based in the North and operating out of Homes England, to rebuild capacity across the sector.
The NHC’s inquiry, Renew, was launched in July last year and is chaired by Lord Best.
Inside Housing has partnered with the NHC on the inquiry as part of its Spotlight on Regeneration series. Last week, we joined a fact-finding tour in Newcastle as part of the series.
On the findings of Renew, Lord Best told delegates that the sector cannot build the new homes the government wants if it keeps getting distracted by the old, and that he is hopeful an Andy Burnham-led Labour government could change that.
This is because he believes in “devolution and regeneration”, and as a representative of the North could help challenge the “problem that Whitehall knows best”.
He added: “We [Whitehall] don’t like delegating to local authorities. ‘We can’t trust them,’ says Whitehall. That devolution agenda has always been fought by the mandarins.
“They want to keep their hands on the leaders of power, and of course, as the North-South divide, those ministers, those politicians that represent the South of England are absolutely convinced, and rightly so, that the new build agenda is absolutely the most important priority.
“We need desperately to build more homes almost at any cost, and they have fought successfully for that agenda, but that doesn’t recognise that in different parts of the country there are different priorities, different dynamics at work, and in the Northern regions in particular, the stress on new build isn’t the whole story, it’s half the story.”
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