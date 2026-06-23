Treasury mandarins fight devolution and not convinced by value of funding regeneration, Lord Best says

Lord Best made the case for regeneration at the Great North Theatre on the first day of the annual event.

He praised the new £39bn Social and Affordable Homes Programme, and the funding and plans set out under Homes England’s National Housing Bank.

Despite being positive, Lord Best said: “This agenda has crowded out the regeneration agenda in terms of funding and policy.

“It comes down to the Treasury. It always comes down to the Treasury. The Treasury has not been convinced to date that investment in existing properties, existing communities, existing neighbourhoods, that this is value for money in the same way as new build.

“The Treasury is completely sold on the idea that new build will stimulate growth, will help the national economy. Will get people buying furnishings and fittings. It will generate activity in local communities.

“The Treasury is absolutely convinced, and the Office for Budget Responsibility spells out that this will add to the national wealth, but this doesn’t stretch recovering regeneration.”