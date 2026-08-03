Trident appoints interim chief executive

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Trident Group’s finance director is set to take over as interim chief executive from mid-August.
David Harris will take on the top role at the Birmingham-based housing association in mid-August ahead of a permanent appointment, expected to be made in April.
In March, supported housing provider Trident announced that its chief executive Nigel Wilson would be retiring after 41 years in the sector.
The landlord, which owns and manages around 3,600 homes, has also appointed a new board chair, with Andrew Fry replacing Brian Carr, who retires in December.
The board will decide on the process for permanent recruitment in the new year.
For the past seven years, Mr Harris has been finance director at the landlord, and has worked in social housing since 2001.
He previously held the same role at Orbit Homes and Affinity Sutton.
Mr Harris said: “On behalf of the organisation, we want to pass on our gratitude to Nigel for his leadership and the way he has transformed Trident Group; he leaves us in a strong position.
“This gives us a really good platform to build on in the immediate and long-term future so we can further improve services for our tenants.”
Mr Wilson said: “David will bring consistency and continuity to the role, having worked alongside me for three years to bring the association back to G1 and provide greater stability.
“This will allow Andrew as our new chair to complete his six-month onboarding period to get to know organisation, the executive team and fellow board members before [they decide] their strategy to appoint the next permanent chief executive.”
He added that he would like to thank Mr Carr for his “outstanding support and service” as chair.
Mr Wilson said: “He has helped us through an important transition period and some challenging times, bringing invaluable calmness and great consideration to the role.
“This was always done while remaining mindful of the social purpose of the organisation delivering both general needs housing and specialist support and care services.”
Mr Fry said: “Brian leaves a tremendous legacy which I’m looking forward to building on.
“The transition period is really welcome as it will allow me time to understand the organisation before working with my fellow board members and the executive team to plan in detail the next chapter in Trident Group’s long history, which dates back to 1962.”
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