Trident appoints interim chief executive

David Harris will take on the top role at the Birmingham-based housing association in mid-August ahead of a permanent appointment, expected to be made in April.

In March, supported housing provider Trident announced that its chief executive Nigel Wilson would be retiring after 41 years in the sector.

The landlord, which owns and manages around 3,600 homes, has also appointed a new board chair, with Andrew Fry replacing Brian Carr, who retires in December.

The board will decide on the process for permanent recruitment in the new year.

For the past seven years, Mr Harris has been finance director at the landlord, and has worked in social housing since 2001.

He previously held the same role at Orbit Homes and Affinity Sutton.