Two housing associations in merger talks to form 73,000-home landlord

Abri and Curo have announced they are in merger talks to form a 73,000-home landlord with 142,000 residents across the South and South West of England.
The boards of the housing associations said they are “exploring options” to form a new partnership.
Gary Orr, group chief executive of Abri, said he believes both landlords are an “excellent fit” for one another.
“As well as operating in the same geographical area, both groups share the same core purpose, vision and values,” he said.
Mr Orr added that “separately” Abri and Curo are “two high-performing” organisations, “but together we believe we can be even greater”.
“Our combined strength and resilience will allow us to invest more in our customers’ homes, offer greater services and build more much-needed affordable homes,” he said.
David McQuade, interim chief executive of Curo, said: “Curo and Abri have many things in common and our boards believe that together we will have more capacity to improve homes and services.
“Combining resources and capabilities is in the long-term interests of our customers and communities.”
He said that while partnership discussions progress, “our focus will be on maintaining the delivery of high-quality services”.
“Our customers’ views are extremely important to us, and we will give them every opportunity to provide feedback on the proposals and their priorities for the future,” he said.
A final decision is expected later in the year, following a formal consultation with residents and the agreement of both boards to the final business case.
Curo owns and manages more than 14,000 homes, primarily in Bath and Bristol, while Abri owns more than 58,000 homes in the South of England.
Abri ranked 12th in our Biggest Builders survey for completions this year with 1,123 homes delivered, the majority for affordable rent.
It surpassed its target of 1,000 homes.
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