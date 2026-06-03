Two more landlords adopt shared ownership code of practice

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Abri and Poplar HARCA have become the latest to take up the industry’s code of practice for shared ownership after the first adopter was revealed last month.
Hampshire-based Abri and London-based Poplar HARCA will announce the move at the Affordable Home Ownership Conference in the capital today (4 June).
It comes after 40,000-home LiveWest was revealed as the first adopter of the scheme last month.
The code, operated by the New Homes Quality Board, is designed to improve transparency, fairness and service quality for shared owners.
The tenure has previously faced strong criticism for the way it is operated.
Veteran Labour MP Clive Betts branded shared ownership an “unbearable reality” for “too many people”, while a National Audit Office report said that “complexities” around service charges and staircasing mean residents fail to understand the “longer-term financial risks”.
Abri currently manages around 5,800 shared ownership homes, which is 10% of its overall stock.
Poplar HARCA owns and manages around 500 shared ownership homes across Tower Hamlets, and the landlord said its offer is “vital for making homeownership accessible” where it operates.
Seven other housing associations have applied to adopt the code and are at various stages in the process.
Those pending adoption include Clarion, L&Q, Stonewater, Housing 21, Eastlight Community Homes, Rooftop Housing Group and Wandle.
Natasha Greenwood, director of shared ownership at the NHQB, said Abri and Poplar HARCA taking up the code is “an important moment for the sector”.
She said: “By adopting the code, both organisations have demonstrated their commitment to giving shared homeowners better, clearer and more consistent support.
“Adoption is the start of a journey, and we will support providers at every stage.”
She added: “We hope many more providers will follow their lead, helping to drive positive change across the sector.”
Stuart Hensby, sales and marketing director at Abri, said shared ownership is “a fantastic opportunity for people to step onto the housing ladder”, but “the experience for shared owners across the sector can be improved”.
He continued: “Adopting the Shared Ownership Code is an important step in helping us provide clearer information, stronger support and a better overall experience for our customers.
“As part of our commitment, we have conducted our own strategic review of shared ownership, which has enhanced our processes and training to align with the code.
“We’re proud to be part of a sector-wide effort to raise standards. By listening to customers and continuously improving our services, we can help ensure shared ownership remains a transparent, supportive and accessible route into homeownership.”
Paul Dooley, chief development officer at Poplar HARCA, said: “We’re delighted to be approved as a code adopter of the Shared Ownership Code, which reflects our commitment to being open, transparent and fair with our customers.”
Rhys Moore, executive director of public impact at the National Housing Federation, added: “It’s great to see positive progress, with three housing providers now fully signed up to the code.
“We welcome this momentum and encourage all housing associations to sign up, ensuring transparency and consistency for all shared owners.”
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