Two more landlords adopt shared ownership code of practice

Hampshire-based Abri and London-based Poplar HARCA will announce the move at the Affordable Home Ownership Conference in the capital today (4 June).

It comes after 40,000-home LiveWest was revealed as the first adopter of the scheme last month.

The code, operated by the New Homes Quality Board, is designed to improve transparency, fairness and service quality for shared owners.

The tenure has previously faced strong criticism for the way it is operated.

Veteran Labour MP Clive Betts branded shared ownership an “unbearable reality” for “too many people”, while a National Audit Office report said that “complexities” around service charges and staircasing mean residents fail to understand the “longer-term financial risks”.