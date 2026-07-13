Two North West housing associations merge to form regional provider

Manchester Jewish Housing Association and Liverpool Jewish Housing Association have merged to establish a single regional provider.
The newly formed North West Jewish Housing Association (NWJHA) now manages 310 homes. Its portfolio includes sheltered, supported and general needs accommodation, as well as the Hillel House student accommodation in Liverpool.
NWJHA has plans to strengthen services, invest in existing homes and explore potential opportunities for expansion.
The new provider will be led by Phil Geller as chair and David Mintz as chief executive, who previously held the same roles at Manchester Jewish Housing Association.
Approval for the merger from the Regulator of Social Housing and the Financial Conduct Authority was granted last month.
The merger was supported by legal advisors Trowers & Hamlins and Hill Dickinson.
Manchester Jewish Housing Association was founded in 1959 and Liverpool Jewish Housing Association in 1975.
Mr Geller said the merger is “one of the most significant developments in Jewish social housing in the North West for many years”.
“The housing needs of their respective communities have changed significantly over the years, and a merger at this time makes sense. Bringing them together is a natural and positive step,” he added.
Mr Geller said Manchester’s Jewish community continues to grow, increasing demand for affordable and supported housing.
While Liverpool’s Jewish population is “smaller than it once was”, Mr Geller said, the housing association’s “assets, history and contribution remain hugely important”.
He continued: “By joining forces, we are creating a stronger organisation with the scale, expertise, operational resilience and resources to invest in homes, support residents and meet future housing needs across the region.”
Mr Geller also said NWJHA is actively seeking opportunities to expand, through redevelopment, acquisition or collaborative joint ventures.
Priorities for the newly formed organisation include investing in existing homes, strengthening resident engagement and developing social and communal activities.
One other avenue NWJHA may explore is the provision of more student housing, Mr Geller said.
He added: “We have already started exploratory work with the Union of Jewish Students and other key stakeholders to better understand the potential role that specialist provision could play in supporting student welfare, community cohesion and security across other areas of the North West.”
Mr Mintz said: “Our immediate focus is on delivering a smooth integration while maintaining the services that residents rely on every day.
“Over time, residents will benefit from a stronger organisation with greater capacity to invest in homes, enhance services and respond to changing housing needs across the region.”
Alan Tinger, former chair of Liverpool Jewish Housing Association, said: “We have great confidence that the values and purpose which guided us for many years will continue under the North West Jewish Housing Association banner.”
Sign up to Inside Housing’s Daily News bulletin, featuring the latest social housing news delivered to your inbox.
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters.
Related stories