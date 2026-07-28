UAE-owned London developer reports increased losses as building safety delays ‘significantly curtail’ new projects

The firm also highlighted the impact of Building Safety Regulator delays, which “significantly curtailed” its ability to start new projects and impacted delivery and revenue.

In its accounts for the year ending 31 December 2025, London Square said it had made “significant upfront investments” to scale up the business, which constrained its operating profit.

London Square reported an operating profit of £6.5m and a net loss of £20.5m, up from £10.8m in the previous year.

Its pre-tax loss also rose from £10.2m in 2024 to £12.7m in 2025, according to the annual report.