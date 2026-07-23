Unfunded non-cladding safety defects should be completed during remediation process, BSR says

While Lord Roe was referring to the Gateway building control process, which involves the regulator signing off on work to existing or new buildings, Mr Palmer added that non-cladding defects are also expected to be found in the BACs regime.

Those responsible for residential buildings above 18 metres – the higher-risk blocks that the BSR oversees – must send in BACs to prove compliance with building safety regulations following post-Grenfell changes to legislation in 2022.

Mr Palmer pointed out that as part of this, the BSR looks at safety cases that include the original or current fire strategy for the entire building.

“That [strategy] absolutely needs to take into account the internal state of passive and active fire measures as well as the cladding,” he said. “So it’s entirely expected that we would see some of both [defects].”

He clarified that the BSR will look at any structural issues as part of this process too. However, he also did not have any figures breaking down the extent to which non-cladding issues are featuring in BACs.

Earlier this year, Dan Hollis, Clarion’s director of building safety, revealed the landlord is often finding that blocks with defective external cladding have other elements that are also built poorly.

He pointed out that while the problems are “significant and important” – affecting buildings’ steel frames, gas installation, compartmentation and timber frames – there is no pot of money to fund repairs, unlike the public money that has been set aside for external cladding remediation.

Under the government’s Remediation Bill, which is set to go through parliament in the next 12 months, landlords will have until 2029 to fix unsafe cladding in buildings that are 18 metres or taller.

The government’s Building Safety Levy will come into force in October to bring in £3.4bn to fund remediation for mid-rise flats.

However, other buildings are reliant on funding pledged by developers for remediation work, and recent survey data has shown that progress is much slower on these than on government-funded schemes.