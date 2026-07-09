Vistry expects £30m loss in first half of year as low demand from affordable partners hits profit

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House builder Vistry expects to make a loss before tax of £30m in the first half of the year, as efforts to bolster its long-term financial health affect profits.
In a trading update for the period 1 January to 30 June 2026, Vistry also said its profit was “significantly impacted” by lower volumes of deals with partners such as housing associations.
This was down to the gap in between government grant funding programmes, the house builder said.
Alongside the trading update, Vistry announced the upcoming departure of chief financial officer Tim Lawlor. He will remain at the company until October, before taking up a chief financial officer role at a large business outside the housebuilding sector.
Vistry said it has taken a number of cash generation actions in the first half of the year, such as enhanced pricing discounts and changes in site mix, which had a “sizeable adverse impact” on profit, equating to around £50m.
But the house builder hopes these actions will result in improved profitability in the second half of 2026, while confirmed allocations of funding under the Social and Affordable Homes Programme (SAHP) will also help.
Vistry said it “will not favour short-term performance at the expense of the company’s long-term financial health”. This means it has renegotiated several deals with partners that did not meet its commercial requirements, the trading update said.
The developer also expects to achieve annual overhead savings of around £25m via its voluntary exit scheme and recruitment controls.
The trading update said that open market conditions deteriorated in the second quarter of the year due to “increased uncertainty and lower customer confidence triggered by the Middle East conflict”.
Vistry does not expect to see a significant improvement in these conditions over the next nine months.
On affordable housing, Vistry said demand from registered providers has “remained constrained” while partners await the outcome of the SAHP.
“The near-term prospects for the partner market remain very attractive and registered providers demand should be stimulated by the completion of the grant allocation process under the [SAHP] which we continue to expect in September,” the trading update added.
The house builder reaffirmed commitment to its partnership strategy, which aims to deliver mixed-tenure homes in partnership with housing associations, councils and private rented sector landlords.
It completed 6,100 homes in the first half of the year, down from 6,889 in the same period in 2025. Over half of these were for affordable housing.
Vistry’s average daily net debt over the period was just under £800m. The trading update said indebtedness was higher than the prior year due to a lower volume of partner transactions along with a pay down of land creditors and improved payment timescales to its suppliers.
Adam Daniels, who took up the chief executive role at Vistry three months ago, said the house builder is “treating 2026 as a transition year to reposition the business to operate with significantly lower financial leverage and healthy profitability”.
Mr Daniels is carrying out a review of Vistry’s strategy, which will it report on in September this year. Its early findings suggested the house builder could develop a more regional focus to avoid profit variability across the country.
Vistry is also negotiating new framework agreements with 10 of its key partners across the affordable and private rented sector, in order to “smooth the delivery of new mixed-tenure homes”.
Mr Daniels continued: “I remain absolutely committed to our differentiated partnerships strategy and I believe there is a significant opportunity to develop a more focused Vistry with improved profitability, a stronger balance sheet, higher returns on capital, and more consistent delivery.
“This can be achieved as we continue to deliver quality homes for our partners at pace.”
On his departure from the company, Mr Lawlor said: “I have greatly valued working with outstanding colleagues across the group and remain confident in Vistry’s partnerships strategy, leadership and future prospects. I will continue to support the business to ensure a smooth and orderly transition.”
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