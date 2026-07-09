Vistry expects £30m loss in first half of year as low demand from affordable partners hits profit

In a trading update for the period 1 January to 30 June 2026, Vistry also said its profit was “significantly impacted” by lower volumes of deals with partners such as housing associations.

This was down to the gap in between government grant funding programmes, the house builder said.

Alongside the trading update, Vistry announced the upcoming departure of chief financial officer Tim Lawlor. He will remain at the company until October, before taking up a chief financial officer role at a large business outside the housebuilding sector.

Vistry said it has taken a number of cash generation actions in the first half of the year, such as enhanced pricing discounts and changes in site mix, which had a “sizeable adverse impact” on profit, equating to around £50m.