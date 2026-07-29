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Vivid’s surplus fell 18% last year, while completions reached a record level and social rent delivery more than doubled.
In its annual review for 2025-26, the Portsmouth-based landlord reported a surplus before tax of £50.9m, down from £62.1m in the previous year.
Vivid saw drops in its operating surpluses for shared ownership first tranche sales and for open market sales, while its interest and financing costs rose 18% to £87.9m.
As revealed by Inside Housing’s 2026 Biggest Builders survey, on which Vivid ranked sixth, the 38,600-home landlord completed 1,549 new homes during the year.
This is the highest number of new homes recorded since Vivid formed in 2017, and the total comprised 685 for social rent, marking a significant jump from the 335 social rent homes delivered in 2024-25.
“We’re clear that building homes for social rent is a vital part of meeting housing needs, making maximum use of our surplus to make our new homes as affordable as possible,” Vivid’s annual review said.
The report said Vivid is targeting lower delivery in the current financial year, with 1,504 completions expected by March 2027.
Its annual review also predicted a rise in development funding, up from £326.2m in 2025-26 to £450m this year. This includes a rise in debt funding from £74.1m to £180m.
The group’s overall turnover was £388.7m last year, down from £407.5m, and it invested a total of £95.9m in existing homes.
Surplus on disposals at Vivid was £7.8m in 2025-26, up from £6.6m in the previous year.
Its EBITDA MRI interest cover was 140%, and the group is targeting a slight rise to 142% this year.
The annual review also highlighted Vivid’s use of AI and predictive tools to strengthen its customer approach by preventing problems before they escalate, helping teams prioritise support and tailoring services to individual needs.
Overall customer satisfaction fell two percentage points to 71.3% in 2025-26, and Vivid is now targeting 75% in the current financial year.
The landlord said that it moved to using a mixed methods survey last year, and that if it had continued with the same methodology the overall customer satisfaction results “would have shown an improvement on a like-for-like basis”, continuing its upward trend since 2023.
“Whilst the headline rate has declined, we’re pleased that introducing a wider methodology has found customers who may have previously been silent,” the report said.
Mark Perry, chief executive of Vivid, said: “Our focus is important: listen to our customers, understand what matters most, and act on it. As expectations continue to evolve, it’s vital that we use insight, data and technology together to improve services in ways that are practical, meaningful and make a real difference.”
On development, Mr Perry said Vivid has “maintained a strong focus on delivery of new homes”, with over 1,500 completions for the third consecutive year.
“Since our creation, we’ve delivered more than 11,500 new homes – a scale of delivery that reflects both our ambition and our sustained commitment to addressing housing need,” he added.
Charles Alexander, chair of Vivid’s board, said: “The last year has brought continued pressure for many of our customers and further change across the housing sector.
“While inflation has slowed, the cost of living remains high, and many households continue to experience the impact.
“We know this is affecting people’s day-to-day lives, and it underlines the importance of the role we play as a housing provider with the additional services and support we offer to customers when needed.”
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