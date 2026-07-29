In its annual review for 2025-26, the Portsmouth-based landlord reported a surplus before tax of £50.9m, down from £62.1m in the previous year.

Vivid saw drops in its operating surpluses for shared ownership first tranche sales and for open market sales, while its interest and financing costs rose 18% to £87.9m.

As revealed by Inside Housing’s 2026 Biggest Builders survey, on which Vivid ranked sixth, the 38,600-home landlord completed 1,549 new homes during the year.

This is the highest number of new homes recorded since Vivid formed in 2017, and the total comprised 685 for social rent, marking a significant jump from the 335 social rent homes delivered in 2024-25.

“We’re clear that building homes for social rent is a vital part of meeting housing needs, making maximum use of our surplus to make our new homes as affordable as possible,” Vivid’s annual review said.