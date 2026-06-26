‘We all have our part to play in correcting’ failures demonstrated by Grenfell, government official says

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The interim chief construction advisor at the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) has explained why the tragedy of Grenfell demonstrated a collective shame and failure of the building safety system, and how “we all have our part to play in correcting this”.
Thouria Istephan was speaking on Thursday 25 June at Housing 2026 in Manchester, during a panel on safety culture, competence and the future of building safety.
Ms Istephan, who was part of Phase 2 of the Grenfell Tower Inquiry, set out why recognising safety and quality are part of a single agenda, with resident safety at the heart of decision-making.
She said: “The [Inquiry] recommendations were very wide-ranging. It demonstrated and summarised... incompetence, a great deal of incompetence, actually, across the board, within all sectors, also a great deal of dishonesty and poor behaviours.
“The dishonesty piece was the behavioural point, and really, off the back of all that... which I shamelessly plug in now, is the accountability point, so speaking to you as an audience, all the reasons behind what you’re having to deal with – whether it’s the Building Safety Act or whether it’s the regulations that are coming down the line – [are] all about accountability and rigour... because the failures are profound.
“[The changes are] seismic, they are really at the back of 72 beautiful innocent lives taken, and it’s really as a reaction, not just to that, that’s bad enough, but to the fact that so many people are affected by really poor-quality [housing], so the cladding disaster and the [building safety] crisis is part of that.”
The concern about culture comes as the conference also heard from Dame Judith Hackitt, who said people in the building industry who thought post-Grenfell changes would “go away” have now realised this “isn’t going to happen” and change is inevitable.
In this sessions, panellists also discussed how the sector can strengthen safety culture while raising competence across building safety roles.
It considered emerging policy priorities and regulatory reforms, and what ‘good’ safety culture looks like in practice.
This included how competence frameworks, training pathways and professional standards are evolving the skills, knowledge, experience and behaviours expected by the sector.
Paul Fletcher, assistant director of building safety and compliance at Sheffield City Council, said: “Culture is what drives not ‘poor’ behaviours, but incorrect behaviours. Culture needs to be reset.
“Culture in our industry needs to have a full step-change, not just about compliance, or about tenant engagement, or resident engagement, or customer engagement, depending on where you come from and what you call the people that live in their homes, our properties.
“The cultural reset was also implemented and is ongoing at Sheffield. What I will say is that there are 25 high-rise buildings in Sheffield, we’re lucky that we’ve only got nine to remediate.
“The rest don’t have any cladding, don’t have any insulation that’s combustible, and don’t have any large panel systems. So we’re very lucky in the fact that our stock in that respect, for high-risk buildings, isn’t too bad.”
The director explained that the council does have 324 mid-rise buildings, which it is trying to “get ahead of the curve on” by measuring building heights to see what category they fall into.
Ian Leigh, interim head of building safety at the National Fire Chiefs Council, said: “Culture is, if I can be flowery and expressive at this time of the morning, it’s the soil in which we plant the trees of our organisations and our functions.
“What I’m really getting at there is to say that the bad culture that we seem to refer to a lot hasn’t just come about overnight, so we can’t just change it overnight. It’s taken generations to get to the point where we are today.
“So if you think you’re going to write a policy or a statement, and then say, ‘we’ve done the culture change,’ you’re kidding yourselves. What you actually need to do is think, ‘what is the journey we need to take?’
“Policies, procedures and strategies are important because they help people understand where you want to go.
“However, how do you actually get to that point? And I’d say that there’s a short-term element, which is [changing] the way people behave or act, so [they] change what they do.
“That’s a short-term thing, you can tell someone to do that, but culture is about more than that. It’s about fundamentally changing the way we believe things should be done, and that’s the journey that we’re on.
“I’m personally very aligned to the fact that fire and rescue services are not some golden child here. There have been some poor examples of culture, and I’m putting that very mildly, and your organisations, if you take a hard look at yourself, can you say that you’re a pinnacle of culture?”
Mr Leigh said he would be more than happy to shake the hands of those that have already reached this “pinnacle”, but the reality is “we’ve all got a journey to take, and that journey is not a short one”.
He added: “It’s going to take a lot of effort, and for some people who work in your organisations, they may never make that journey, but hopefully you get the right people on board.”
Nichola Harrison, chair of the board of Lambeth and Southwark Housing Association, said: “If you have the right culture in your organisation, everything else is easy, it’s the bedrock of what happens, and Ian’s description was much more poetic than mine.
“Mine’s quite functional, which probably represents my love of process, in that, for me, it’s about shared values, beliefs, and we maybe think we have that, but do we really? Do we really have the beliefs that we’re all aligned with? Or do we just have some straplines on a wall that somebody in a room created and thought would be really great?
“As a leader, what I’m looking for in a really positive culture within my team and the wider organisation is that I don’t need to be there for people to make the right decisions, because that safety culture... allows people to make the decisions that the organisation thinks are right.
“That includes raising concerns and responding when things don’t go to plan.”
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