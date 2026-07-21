Welsh government commits further £8m in final year of social housing retrofit scheme

This includes an extra £8m for the Optimised Retrofit Programme (ORP), which covers decarbonisation within the social housing sector.

Housing minister Siân Gwenllian said the funding also includes £4m for testing novel retrofit delivery models and £5m for support to households in the private sector.

Total funding for the ORP in the current financial year has now reached £106.8m, and since its establishment in 2020 the Welsh government has allocated a total of £480m to social landlords.

A recent independent evaluation of the programme found that it delivers “strong value for money across all packages and scenarios tested”.