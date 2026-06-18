Welsh government consults on measures to limit leaseholder remediation costs under new building safety legislation

Following Senedd passage of the Building Safety (Wales) Act 2026 in March, the government has now launched a consultation on regulations for the remediation of safety defects.

The government said the regulations will be used to create a system for the Residential Property Tribunal to make remediation orders and remediation contribution orders.

The regulations will also “limit the liability of leaseholders for the cost of remediation and related provisions” and provide a method for calculating the height and number of storeys of buildings regulated by the act.