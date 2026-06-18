Welsh government consults on measures to limit leaseholder remediation costs under new building safety legislation

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The Welsh government has proposed measures to protect leaseholders from unfair remediation costs, in its first consultation on implementing recently passed building safety legislation.
Following Senedd passage of the Building Safety (Wales) Act 2026 in March, the government has now launched a consultation on regulations for the remediation of safety defects.
The government said the regulations will be used to create a system for the Residential Property Tribunal to make remediation orders and remediation contribution orders.
The regulations will also “limit the liability of leaseholders for the cost of remediation and related provisions” and provide a method for calculating the height and number of storeys of buildings regulated by the act.
Provisions within the act allow for limitations on the costs that may be passed on to leaseholders, and enable costs that “cannot be recovered from leaseholders as a result to be recovered from certain others”.
Siân Gwenllian, cabinet minister for local government, housing and planning in the Senedd, said: “No leaseholder in Wales should pay for building safety failures they did not cause, and those failures should be rectified as soon as possible.”
The consultation, which is open until 7 September this year, is a “crucial step in making sure the Building Safety (Wales) Act 2026 delivers real protection for the people it was designed to serve”, Ms Gwenllian said.
She added: “As we mark the ninth anniversary of the Grenfell Tower tragedy, we have a duty to turn this legislation into lasting change – and this Welsh government is determined to work with partners to make that happen as quickly as possible.”
The act, which follows England’s changes after the Grenfell Tower tragedy in 2017, establishes a new building safety regime for residents of shared buildings regardless of height or tenure.
Wales’ 22 local authorities will become building safety authorities, rather than having a separate body similar to the Building Safety Regulator in England.
At the end of last year, the Senedd housing committee urged the Welsh government to ensure social landlords received “additional funding” to support implementation of the new building safety legislation.
Housing association body Community Housing Cymru also called for “targeted funding” for the sector to implement the bill, as well as a clear workforce plan and a “sufficient lead-in time” for landlords.
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