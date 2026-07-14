Welsh government’s 20,000-home target to focus only on social and intermediate rent

In a written statement published yesterday, Siân Gwenllian, Welsh cabinet minister for local government, housing and planning, said the target will focus only on “genuinely affordable homes that remain accessible to communities over the long term”.

The target will therefore be limited to homes for social rent and intermediate rent where affordability is secured in perpetuity.

This marks a departure from the previous Labour government’s five-year, 20,000-homes target, which had included shared ownership and leased homes.

Under the new Plaid Cymru government’s target, void properties brought back into use with government funding will also be excluded.