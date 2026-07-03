Welsh landlord’s financial viability revised over decarbonisation plans

Ateb Group’s plans to decarbonise its homes over the next five years led to the yellow grade from the Welsh government’s housing regulator.

It means it is meeting requirements, but that its financial profile “means it may be more challenging to mitigate the impact of a risk, or combination of risks, should they occur”.

The assessment was carried out in accordance with The Regulatory Framework for Welsh Registered Social Landlords 2025.

Along with a review of documents and regulatory returns, interviews were carried out with the chief executive, board chair and executive director for finance.