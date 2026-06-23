Women in Housing and Housing Heroes Awards 2026 winners revealed

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Once again, the biggest event in the housing calendar – the Housing 2026 conference – kicked off with a celebration of what makes this sector so special: its people.
The Women in Housing and Housing Heroes awards recognise the individuals, teams and organisations who have gone the extra mile in improving the lives of their customers and colleagues.
The pressures organisations face today are not letting up – but as these awards show, the drive to fix the housing crisis remains the stronger force in a sector that is full of heroes.
Congratulations to all the winners and nominees – and thanks to the roster of judges, who gave their time and expertise to comb through all the entries.
As ever, they had an unenviable task in selecting this year’s awardees from another strong field of entries.
This year’s winners – from every part of the sector, and from Portsmouth to Glasgow – demonstrate the scope of the housing sector’s work and the difference it makes.
They include organisations running the best well-being initiatives, inspirational leaders, outstanding apprentices, career development schemes, and much more.
Click on the buttons below to find out who this year’s winners are.
Women in Housing Awards winners
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