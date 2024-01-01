AI and the future of Governance: opportunity, oversight and organisational risk

Artificial intelligence is beginning to influence how boards learn, receive information and make decisions. While AI offers opportunities to strengthen insight, efficiency and governance capability, it also raises important questions around assurance, accountability and diversity of thought.
This session will explore how AI is changing governance and what boards need to consider as use of the technology accelerates.
Discussion points
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