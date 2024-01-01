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PlenaryBack to 2026 Agenda

AI and the future of Governance: opportunity, oversight and organisational risk

Tuesday, 06 Oct 2026 15:30 - 16:15

Artificial intelligence is beginning to influence how boards learn, receive information and make decisions. While AI offers opportunities to strengthen insight, efficiency and governance capability, it also raises important questions around assurance, accountability and diversity of thought. 

This session will explore how AI is changing governance and what boards need to consider as use of the technology accelerates. 

 

Discussion points 

  • How boards and governance teams are already using AI 
  • AI as a tool for insight, assurance and decision support 
  • Risks around bias, accountability and over-reliance on AI-generated information 
  • Developing appropriate governance frameworks for AI adoption

In partnership with

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VENUE INFORMATION

  • Convene
  • 155 Bishopsgate
  • London
  • EC2M 3YD

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