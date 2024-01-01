Making transparency work: processes, controls and Governance systems

Transparency requirements are increasing across the housing sector, bringing greater scrutiny from residents, regulators, the media and other stakeholders. While greater openness can strengthen accountability and trust, many boards are concerned about the unintended consequences for boardroom debate, challenge and decision-making.



This session will explore how organisations can meet growing expectations around transparency while maintaining robust governance, honest discussions and effective scrutiny. Panellists will examine how boards can embrace transparency without creating a culture of risk aversion or compliance-driven governance.