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Governance in FocusBack to 2026 Agenda

Making transparency work: processes, controls and Governance systems

Tuesday, 06 Oct 2026 13:40 - 14:20

Transparency requirements are increasing across the housing sector, bringing greater scrutiny from residents, regulators, the media and other stakeholders. While greater openness can strengthen accountability and trust, many boards are concerned about the unintended consequences for boardroom debate, challenge and decision-making. 
 

This session will explore how organisations can meet growing expectations around transparency while maintaining robust governance, honest discussions and effective scrutiny.  Panellists will examine how boards can embrace transparency without creating a culture of risk aversion or compliance-driven governance. 

  • Lessons emerging from STAIRS and other transparency initiatives 
  • What good board minutes look like in an era of increased scrutiny 
  • Balancing transparency, confidentiality and the need for honest boardroom debate 
  • Building trust with residents and stakeholders while avoiding defensive governance 

In partnership with

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VENUE INFORMATION

  • Convene
  • 155 Bishopsgate
  • London
  • EC2M 3YD

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