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RoundtableBack to 2026 Agenda

Roundtable: Governance for smaller organisations: proportionality, capacity and practical solutions

Tuesday, 06 Oct 2026 14:30 - 15:10

This workshop will examine how smaller housing organisations can strengthen governance in a proportionate and practical way, balancing regulatory expectations with limited capacity, resources and organisational complexity. It will explore how boards can prioritise the right issues, use officer and board capacity effectively, and develop practical approaches to assurance, risk management and accountability to residents that support better outcomes.

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VENUE INFORMATION

  • Convene
  • 155 Bishopsgate
  • London
  • EC2M 3YD

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