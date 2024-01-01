Roundtable: Governance for smaller organisations: proportionality, capacity and practical solutions

This workshop will examine how smaller housing organisations can strengthen governance in a proportionate and practical way, balancing regulatory expectations with limited capacity, resources and organisational complexity. It will explore how boards can prioritise the right issues, use officer and board capacity effectively, and develop practical approaches to assurance, risk management and accountability to residents that support better outcomes.
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