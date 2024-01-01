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Governance in FocusBack to 2026 Agenda

The human side of Governance: leading beyond compliance without creating fear

Tuesday, 06 Oct 2026 14:30 - 15:10

Many organisations are technically compliant, yet boards and executive teams are operating under intense pressure, scrutiny and fatigue. This session explores the human side of governance: how boards can maintain good judgement, resilience and constructive challenge while avoiding defensive, fear-driven decision-making. It will ask how organisations can respond well to regulation without becoming frightened of the regulator — and how they can create learning cultures that support improvement, openness and better outcomes for residents. 

 

Key discussion points 

  • How decision fatigue and leadership exhaustion affect governance, judgement and board effectiveness 
  • Building leadership resilience in an environment of sustained regulatory and operational pressure 
  • Creating learning cultures rather than fear cultures 
  • Avoiding defensive governance and over-cautious decision-making 
  • How boards and executive teams can engage constructively with regulation without becoming driven by fear of the regulator 

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VENUE INFORMATION

  • Convene
  • 155 Bishopsgate
  • London
  • EC2M 3YD

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