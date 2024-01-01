The human side of Governance: leading beyond compliance without creating fear

Many organisations are technically compliant, yet boards and executive teams are operating under intense pressure, scrutiny and fatigue. This session explores the human side of governance: how boards can maintain good judgement, resilience and constructive challenge while avoiding defensive, fear-driven decision-making. It will ask how organisations can respond well to regulation without becoming frightened of the regulator — and how they can create learning cultures that support improvement, openness and better outcomes for residents.

Key discussion points