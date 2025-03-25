Event overview

Delivering the insight that boards and housing professionals need to thrive.
The Regulation and Governance conference will deliver the insight that boards and housing professionals need to thrive and plan effectively in an increasingly challenging operating environment.
Direct insights from RSH and the Housing Ombudsman on compliance, inspections, and sector performance.
Practical guidance on implementation, assurance, and cultural accountability as the law comes into force.
Real stories from residents driving governance change and holding boards to account.
Explore how to recruit, retain and support diverse, resilient, and regulation-ready board members.
Ethical leadership, personal resilience and responsible stewardship in changing times.
Navigate the future of governance with over 300 peers and sector leaders.
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