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Event overview

Delivering the insight that boards and housing professionals need to thrive.

 

The Regulation and Governance conference will deliver the insight that boards and housing professionals need to thrive and plan effectively in an increasingly challenging operating environment.

 

Key benefits of attending include...

 

1

Hear from the Regulators

Direct insights from RSH and the Housing Ombudsman on compliance, inspections, and sector performance.

 

2

Focus on Awaab’s Law

Practical guidance on implementation, assurance, and cultural accountability as the law comes into force.

3

Resident voice in action

Real stories from residents driving governance change and holding boards to account.

4

The future board

Explore how to recruit, retain and support diverse, resilient, and regulation-ready board members.

5

Leadership, culture and personal resilience

Ethical leadership, personal resilience and responsible stewardship in changing times.

6

One day. Practical insight. Big questions.

Navigate the future of governance with over 300 peers and sector leaders.

 

In partnership with

EXHIBIT/SPONSOR

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VENUE INFORMATION

  • Convene
  • 155 Bishopsgate
  • London
  • EC2M 3YD

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