A seat at the table: Bringing diverse voices to governance structures

Too often, formal governance structures attract a narrow slice of the tenant population: those who already feel confident in institutional settings, who have time to commit, and who know that the opportunity exists in the first place. Younger tenants, those from minoritised backgrounds, people with disabilities and residents juggling work and family commitments are consistently underrepresented not because they lack the ability or the appetite, but because the structures, culture and communications around board involvement do not suit their needs and the opportunities do not reach them. This session explores what genuinely inclusive tenant governance looks like and how to make it a reality.



The session will cover:

• Understanding the barriers to inclusion

• How to actively recruit for board diversity including how to reach beyond existing networks, communicate opportunities in accessible and innovative ways

• What enabling meaningful engagement looks like once new members are on the board