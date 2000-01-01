ao link
Refine
Streams
Plenary
Spotlight series
Enabling Innovation
Minimising friction
Inclusivity as a baseline
Collaboration labs
Expand All
Collapse All
Close
Minimising frictionBack to 2026 agenda

Anti-social behaviour: Heard, updated and supported

Wednesday, 23 Sep 2026 12:15 - 13:00

Anti-social behaviour cases are among the most emotionally charged situations a housing provider will manage. The lengthy, multi-agency processes involved mean that weeks or months can pass with no visible action, leaving residents convinced that nothing is being done and trust eroding fast. Yet the problem is frequently not inaction but a failure to communicate what is happening and why. This session explores how better engagement and communication practice can transform the ASB experience.


Delegates will leave with an understanding of:


• How to design proactive update processes for ASB cases that keep residents informed throughout lengthy investigations
• How to support residents who are experiencing ASB in ways that go beyond the case management process itself, recognising the emotional toll, connecting people to wider support and ensuring that those from minoritised backgrounds or with additional vulnerabilities feel genuinely safe and heard
• Communicating disappointing outcomes sensitively

In partnership with

EXHIBIT/SPONSOR

Testimonials

VENUE INFORMATION

  • Convene
  • 200 Aldersgate
  • London
  • EC1A 4HD

USEFUL INFORMATION

RELATED EVENTS

OUR PUBLICATIONS

 

© INSIDEHOUSING - OCEAN MEDIA GROUP LIMITED, Suite 6.04, Exchange Tower, 6th Floor 1 Harbour Exchange Square, London E14 9GE TEL: 020 7772 8300