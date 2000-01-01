Anti-social behaviour: Heard, updated and supported

Anti-social behaviour cases are among the most emotionally charged situations a housing provider will manage. The lengthy, multi-agency processes involved mean that weeks or months can pass with no visible action, leaving residents convinced that nothing is being done and trust eroding fast. Yet the problem is frequently not inaction but a failure to communicate what is happening and why. This session explores how better engagement and communication practice can transform the ASB experience.



Delegates will leave with an understanding of:



• How to design proactive update processes for ASB cases that keep residents informed throughout lengthy investigations

• How to support residents who are experiencing ASB in ways that go beyond the case management process itself, recognising the emotional toll, connecting people to wider support and ensuring that those from minoritised backgrounds or with additional vulnerabilities feel genuinely safe and heard

• Communicating disappointing outcomes sensitively