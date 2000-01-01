Collaboration labs: Balancing the qualitative with quantitative: where do we take data from and why it matters

Rich, informal insight gathered by frontline staff and community members too often goes uncaptured. Engagement professionals hear what affects customers in their conversations with tenants every day, but this insight is rarely reflected in decision making. This session explores how teams can integrate formal and informal insight into their processes and improve tenant experience



Delegates will discuss:



• How to capture and systematise qualitative feedback so it carries real weight alongside survey data



• Practical techniques for presenting resident insight to internal stakeholders in ways that drive action



• How to identify where your organisation’s current data approach may be leaving gaps and what to do about it