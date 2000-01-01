Collaboration labs: Where does our feedback come from, how do we get it and why it matters

Tenant Satisfaction Measures are an important part of capturing feedback, but they don’t tell the whole story. Rich, informal insight gathered by frontline staff and community members too often goes uncaptured. Engagement professionals hear what affects customers in their conversations with tenants every day, but this insight is rarely reflected in decision making. This session explores how teams can integrate formal and informal insight into their processes and improve tenant experience



Delegates will discuss:



• How they are capturing and systematising informal feedback so it carries real weight alongside survey data



• Practical techniques for presenting resident insight to internal stakeholders in ways that drive action



• How other organisations have identified where their organisation’s current data approach may be leaving gaps and what to do about it