Collaboration labs: Words matter: Removing stigmatising language from housing

The language used in and around social housing shapes how residents feel about their homes, their landlords and themselves. Over two thirds of social Housing tenants report feeling stigmatised by their landlord. From the terminology in tenancy letters to the framing of social media posts, the words organisations choose carry real weight. This session creates space for honest, constructive conversation about the language embedded across the sector and what it takes to change it.

Participants will share experiences of and gain insight into how to:



• Audit the language used across your organisation’s communications, policies and frontline interactions — and identify where terminology may be causing unintentional harm

• Build practical frameworks for involving residents in shaping the words and phrases used to describe them and their communities



• Advocate internally for language changes