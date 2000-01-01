In conversation with Special Guest

"What a fantastic experience as a tenant, to hear from so many passionate and inspirational professionals, who are all keen to provide their skills and knowledge to guide both landlords and residents."
Becci Gardner-Queen, housing team leader, Darlington Borough Council
"Great conference! The speakers were very knowledgable. We left feeling refreshed and armed with knowledge of what is to come and what we are preparing for."
Eileen Smith-Hughes, ClwydAlyn Housing
"Interesting and informative panels throughout the day with plenty of opportunities for discussion, questions and networking."
Elly Hoult, chief operating officer, Peabody
"The best conference I have attended this year."
Paul Singleton, strategy and customer insight director, The Hyde Group
"The conference was an excellent opportunity to engage with debate, hear inspiring stories and to stimulate thoughts about making engagement work better."
Rachael Orr, chief executive, PlaceShapers
"I really enjoyed the event. It was great to be at a housing sector conference and see so many residents and so much more diversity of attendees than you often get."
Valerie Oldfield, member of the National Housing Federation Tenant Advisory Panel
"A very engaging conference where residents and staff come together to meet, discuss and share knowledge. This is one not to miss."