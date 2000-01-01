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Back to 2026 agenda

Lunch break

Wednesday, 23 Sep 2026 13:00 - 14:00

Lunch break

In partnership with

EXHIBIT/SPONSOR

Testimonials

VENUE INFORMATION

  • Convene
  • 200 Aldersgate
  • London
  • EC1A 4HD

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