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Back to 2026 agenda

Panel: Mind the gap: Designing policies and practices that support middle-aged and older tenants

Wednesday, 23 Sep 2026 14:00 - 14:45

The lack of available social housing means many people, including middle-aged tenants who do not require priority placements, face a long wait for housing. Whilst they are on waiting lists, the sector misses out on a valuable and skilled group of tenants. Meanwhile, older tenants who are already housed frequently find themselves in properties and neighbourhoods that are increasingly unsuitable, yet the services, facilities and support networks needed to help them age well in place are underdeveloped or lacking.


This session will discuss:


• how allocations policy can better reflect the reality of middle-aged housing need


• how engagement structures can be redesigned to draw in residents who are currently invisible to formal processes

 

• the steps providers can take to support tenants to live well as they age

In partnership with

EXHIBIT/SPONSOR

Testimonials

VENUE INFORMATION

  • Convene
  • 200 Aldersgate
  • London
  • EC1A 4HD

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