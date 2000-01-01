Panel: Regulating respect: What do you need to know about how Housing providers are meeting the Competence and Conduct standard

With the Competence and Conduct standard coming into force in October, this panel will highlight how providers are responding the legislative requirements, affecting culture change in their organisations and what this will mean for the individuals in their organisations.

With a requirement for 360 hours of study, this legislation will have an impact on individuals as well as organisations and so delegates will gain an understanding of:



• What this means for professionals already working in the sector



• How organisations intend to respond to the regulatory changes, and the innovative approaches they are taking to support staff