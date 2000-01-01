Panel: The intersection of housing and health

Poor conditions inside the home have an impact wider than just repairs. This session explores how landlords, residents and health partners can work together to prevent and respond to unhealthy homes and design engagement, so tenants see concrete improvements in both their living conditions and wellbeing.

The session will discuss:



• The benefits of early intervention



• What the housing sector can learn from other sectors including health and how collaboration across sectors can improve conditions



• The skills and resources housing providers need to monitor and assess the living conditions of tenants sensitively