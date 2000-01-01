Sustainable Engagement Goals: Reaching the silent majority and how to keep them engaged

Younger residents, families, people in full-time work and those from minoritised backgrounds are consistently underrepresented in Housing providers formal feedback structures, meaning vital insight from these groups is missed. Meanwhile, organisations face a difficult balancing act: broadening their reach without making existing volunteers feel undervalued or overlooked. This session explores the strategies and resources required to sustainably engage the silent majority.
Delegates will learn
• How to move beyond surveys and formal panels to build engagement approaches that meet residents where they are including digital channels like WhatsApp, community settings and post-service touchpoints without losing the depth of insight that more structured methods provide
• Practical strategies for keeping newly engaged residents connected and motivated, including how to close the feedback loop in ways that make participation feel genuinely worthwhile
• How to make the case internally for investing in broader outreach alongside formal structures
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