Talking about tomorrow: Challenging harmful narratives inside and outside social housing

Harmful narratives linking lack of housing provision with immigration are circulating widely and causing real damage, both to community cohesion and to the safety of residents from minority backgrounds. Within the sector, the language used by professionals can alienate rather than encourage tenants of all backgrounds from engaging, contributing to an ‘us v them’ narrative. This session will address what tenants, and housing professionals can do to build a narrative of inclusion and strengthen their communities



Delegates will hear about:



• How Housing associations have tackled misinformation about housing provision head on and get practical advice about how they can integrate this into their own organisations.



• Examples of partnerships where providers have successfully engaged diverse resident groups



• How to ensure residents from minority backgrounds feel safe, heard and actively included providers planning and communications, and how this is linked to the misinformation challenge.