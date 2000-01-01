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Spotlight seriesBack to 2026 agenda

Vivid Homes

Wednesday, 23 Sep 2026 10:30 - 11:00
Speakers
Natalia Hadfield Natalia HadfieldHead of customer experienceVivd Homes

In this session Vivid Homes will share the innovative methods they are utilising to listen, connect and learn from customers and to turn that insight into meaningful action.

 

Delegates will leave with: 


• An understanding of Vivid Homes new customer engagement platform and how it is helping to shape homes, communities and neighbourhoods


• How and why we rolled out a Customer Advocate credential across the whole organisation, with all colleagues completing a City and Guilds accredited programme

In partnership with

EXHIBIT/SPONSOR

Testimonials

VENUE INFORMATION

  • Convene
  • 200 Aldersgate
  • London
  • EC1A 4HD

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