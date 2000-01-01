In this session Vivid Homes will share the innovative methods they are utilising to listen, connect and learn from customers and to turn that insight into meaningful action.
Delegates will leave with:
• An understanding of Vivid Homes new customer engagement platform and how it is helping to shape homes, communities and neighbourhoods
• How and why we rolled out a Customer Advocate credential across the whole organisation, with all colleagues completing a City and Guilds accredited programme
© INSIDEHOUSING - OCEAN MEDIA GROUP LIMITED, Suite 6.04, Exchange Tower, 6th Floor 1 Harbour Exchange Square, London E14 9GE TEL: 020 7772 8300