2026 Sponsor

Aico, an Ei Company, are the European market leader in home life safety, pioneering new technologies and offering high quality alarms, developed and manufactured in Ireland. All Aico alarms meet UK standards and offer a variety of sensor types to guarantee protection for every home, the cornerstone of which is delivering education, quality, service and innovation. Aico have expanded their Connected Home offering through HomeLINK. HomeLINK are a multi-award-winning high-tech software team within Aico that leverage cutting edge home integration and analytic technologies to address the needs of social landlords and their residents. With new innovations in Internet of Things (IoT) technologies, the notion of a connected home could prove a real asset in making our homes not only more sustainable, but also more efficient and ultimately safer – with a focus on wellbeing. Adding another dimension to home life safety, Aico strive to create safer, healthier homes.
Clear Voice is an award-winning language services provider, offering high quality interpreting, translation and transcription services, as well as solutions for creative and multi-media content, including subtitling, captioning, and transcreation. This is augmented by a range of accessibility services, including BSL and braille.
We help our clients communicate effectively with their audiences in more than 260 languages, and our services are used by organisations across public, 3rd sector and commercial environments.
Having worked extensively with Local Authorities and Housing Associations, we have a good understanding of the needs of social housing providers and help them communicate with tenants and residents who may not be proficient in English. This supports effective engagement strategies and helps providers meet their obligations under Awaab's Law, and the Consumer standards Code of Practice as laid out by the Regulator of Social Housing.
And as a certified social enterprise, we provide social value in addition to cost-effective services.
CustomerSure work alongside housing associations to help them better understand the experiences of their residents through their Voice of the Customer platform. Through independent feedback and insight, we help organisations listen to their customers, learn from what they hear, and use those insights to drive continuous improvement. We believe that when residents' voices are heard and acted upon, services become stronger, trust grows, and communities benefit. We are proud to support the sector's commitment to putting customers at the heart of everything it does.
With 2000 employees across the globe supporting more than 7000 government organisations, Granicus promotes meaningful connections between the government and the people they serve by:
Our mission is to empower government with digital solutions to boost community engagement and enhance citizen satisfaction. Join us in transforming public services and driving meaningful impact.
It is Switchee’s mission to fight fuel poverty and provide social housing provider’s with remote data insights that cut maintenance costs and improve resident well-being. Switchee enables social landlords to hit challenging financial and environmental targets with real time, remote data analytics. A personalised platform identifies condensation, damp or mould risk and flags fuel poverty. Switchee transforms resident engagement and appointment scheduling via a two way in-house communication display.
With a Switchee Smart Thermostat installed, residents optimise energy use, lower heating bills by 17% and reduce energy consumption – future proofing homes and driving towards Net Zero.
We are delighted to be working with over 120 Social Housing Providers across
the UK.
For more information visit www.switchee.com
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