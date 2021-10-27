2026 Sponsor

Clear Voice is an award-winning language services provider, offering high quality interpreting, translation and transcription services, as well as solutions for creative and multi-media content, including subtitling, captioning, and transcreation. This is augmented by a range of accessibility services, including BSL and braille.





We help our clients communicate effectively with their audiences in more than 260 languages, and our services are used by organisations across public, 3rd sector and commercial environments.





Having worked extensively with Local Authorities and Housing Associations, we have a good understanding of the needs of social housing providers and help them communicate with tenants and residents who may not be proficient in English. This supports effective engagement strategies and helps providers meet their obligations under Awaab's Law, and the Consumer standards Code of Practice as laid out by the Regulator of Social Housing.





And as a certified social enterprise, we provide social value in addition to cost-effective services.