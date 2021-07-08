Essential information

The Inside Housing Tenant and Residents Engagement Conference 2026 will be held at Convene 200 Aldersgate, London on 23 September 2026.
Convene, 200 Aldersgate
London
EC1A 4HD
St. Paul’s venue is conveniently located in the heart of the city, right next to London Wall and the museum of London.
Just 5 minutes from both Barbican and St Paul’s tube stations, and 10 minutes from Farringdon and Moorgate.
Step free access is available from street level. Both South Reception and North Reception have access to the lift’s via the security.
Disabled toilets and emergency evacuation chairs are located on both levels of the venue.
The venue has a manned cloakroom. Items are accepted into the cloakroom without liability; etc.venues accept no liability for any lost or stolen items.
Any valuables and items of worth left behind, if found – would be stored in our lost and found box.
The venue offer free connection to Wi-Fi.
On exiting the station follow St Martin Le-Grand north towards Aldersgate street and the Museum of London. When you arrive at the Museum of London roundabout the venue is located on the left. Look out for the circular artwork in the window and go through the revolving doors.
On exiting the station turn right on to Aldersgate street. Follow Aldersgate street south towards London Wall and the museum of London. As you arrive at the roundabout of for Museum of London the venue is on the right. Cross over the zebra crossing and look for the circular artwork in the window and go through the revolving doors to reception.
Aldersgate station is located near Moorgate and Farringdon railway stations, and is around a 10 minute walk from both.
The closest bus stop is at the Museum of London and is served directly by the number 4 and 56. Other services also serve Barbican and St Pauls and the venue is a short walk from both these locations.
The closest car park is located next to the venue at 158 - 170 Aldersgate Street. Visit www.ncp.co.uk for more details.
CAR PARKING FACILITIES NEAR VENUE (EC1A 4HD)
Letter
A
B
C
D
Name
NCP London Barbican
City of London Corporation
Smithfield Car Park
Barbican Centre Car Park - Beech Street
Address
158-170 Aldersgate Street EC1A 4HY
23 London Wall
EC2V 5DY
West Smithfield
EC1A 9DY
Barbican Centre – Silk Street EC2Y 8DS
Distance from
venue
2 mins
2mins
4 mins
4 mins
Disabled
Bays
No
Yes
Yes
Yes
Open hours
Mon-Sun 24hrs
Mon-Sun 24hrs
Mon-Sun 24hrs
Mon-Sun 24hrs
We’re proud to be working in partnership with MICE Concierge to provide all attendees with a seamless accommodation experience for this event.
To make a booking, please contact their team by emailing your requirements to hello@miceconcierge.com or give them a call on +44 (0)1438 908770.
Alternatively, click the link here to access their exclusive Agoda Partnership rates.
© INSIDEHOUSING - OCEAN MEDIA GROUP LIMITED, Suite 6.04, Exchange Tower, 6th Floor 1 Harbour Exchange Square, London E14 9GE TEL: 020 7772 8300