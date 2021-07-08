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Essential information

Venue

The Inside Housing Tenant and Residents Engagement Conference 2026 will be held at Convene 200 Aldersgate, London on 23 September 2026.

 

 

Convene, 200 Aldersgate

London

EC1A 4HD

 

St. Paul’s venue is conveniently located in the heart of the city, right next to London Wall and the museum of London. 

Just 5 minutes from both Barbican and St Paul’s tube stations, and 10 minutes from Farringdon and Moorgate.

Accessibility

Step free access is available from street level. Both South Reception and North Reception have access to the lift’s via the security. 

Disabled toilets and emergency evacuation chairs are located on both levels of the venue. 

Cloakroom and luggage store

The venue has a manned cloakroom. Items are accepted into the cloakroom without liability; etc.venues accept no liability for any lost or stolen items.

Any valuables and items of worth left behind, if found – would be stored in our lost and found box.

Wi-Fi

The venue offer free connection to Wi-Fi. 

Getting here

By underground - St Pauls, Central line

On exiting the station follow St Martin Le-Grand north towards Aldersgate street and the Museum of London. When you arrive at the Museum of London roundabout the venue is located on the left. Look out for the circular artwork in the window and go through the revolving doors.

By underground - Barbican, Circle, Metropolitan and Hammersmith and City lines

On exiting the station turn right on to Aldersgate street. Follow Aldersgate street south towards London Wall and the museum of London. As you arrive at the roundabout of for Museum of London the venue is on the right. Cross over the zebra crossing and look for the circular artwork in the window and go through the revolving doors to reception.

By train

Aldersgate station is located near Moorgate and Farringdon railway stations, and is around a 10 minute walk from both.

By bus

The closest bus stop is at the Museum of London and is served directly by the number 4 and 56. Other services also serve Barbican and St Pauls and the venue is a short walk from both these locations.

Parking

The closest car park is located next to the venue at 158 - 170 Aldersgate Street. Visit www.ncp.co.uk for more details.

 

CAR PARKING FACILITIES NEAR VENUE (EC1A 4HD) 

 

Letter

A

B

C

D

Name

NCP London Barbican

City of London Corporation

Smithfield Car Park

Barbican Centre Car Park - Beech Street

Address

158-170 Aldersgate Street EC1A 4HY

23 London Wall

EC2V 5DY

West Smithfield

EC1A 9DY

Barbican Centre – Silk Street EC2Y 8DS

Distance from

venue

2 mins

2mins

4 mins

4 mins

Disabled

Bays

No

Yes

Yes

Yes

Open hours

Mon-Sun 24hrs

Mon-Sun 24hrs

Mon-Sun 24hrs

Mon-Sun 24hrs

 

Accommodation

Accommodation

We’re proud to be working in partnership with MICE Concierge to provide all attendees with a seamless accommodation experience for this event.


To make a booking,  please contact their team by emailing your requirements to hello@miceconcierge.com or give them a call on +44 (0)1438 908770.


Alternatively,  click the link here to access their exclusive Agoda Partnership rates.

In partnership with

EXHIBIT/SPONSOR

Testimonials

VENUE INFORMATION

  • Convene
  • 200 Aldersgate
  • London
  • EC1A 4HD

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