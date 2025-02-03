Event Overview

The Tenant and Resident Engagement Conference remains the sector's leading event to help landlords and tenants achieve meaningful engagement that improves services, lives and communities.

Explore how to embed the lessons from the consumer regulatory judgements so far and the Tenant Satisfaction Measures (TSMs). Learn from C1 graded organisations and how to prepare for the impact of a new raft of legislation including Awaab's Law, Leasehold Reform and more. Be inspired by international experts who will share the tools to empower communities to solve the issues that matter to them. Plus, our unique participatory workshops return! Learn by "doing" and experience first-hand HOW creative engagement methods can improve communication and relationships.

Walk away with the skills and knowledge to drive meaningful engagement that delivers lasting improvement through our packed programme. It features 50 speakers, 14 insightful sessions, 2 workshops and over 5 hours of networking with 500 landlords, tenants and key partners.