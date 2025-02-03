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Event Overview

The Tenant and Resident Engagement Conference remains the sector's leading event to help landlords and tenants achieve meaningful engagement that improves services, lives and communities.

 

Explore how to embed the lessons from the consumer regulatory judgements so far and the Tenant Satisfaction Measures (TSMs). Learn from C1 graded organisations and how to prepare for the impact of a new raft of legislation including Awaab's Law, Leasehold Reform and more. Be inspired by international experts who will share the tools to empower communities to solve the issues that matter to them. Plus, our unique participatory workshops return! Learn by "doing" and experience first-hand HOW creative engagement methods can improve communication and relationships.

 

Walk away with the skills and knowledge to drive meaningful engagement that delivers lasting improvement through our packed programme. It features 50 speakers, 14 insightful sessions, 2 workshops and over 5 hours of networking with 500 landlords, tenants and key partners.

Key benefits of attending include...

 

1

Embed the lessons learnt from regulatory reform so far and improve your readiness for new legislation

 

2

Learn by "doing" in unique workshops - experience creative engagement methods first-hand that have been proven in other sectors

3

Be inspired by international experts in empowerment - discover tools that can help communites solve the issues that matter to them

4

Benefit from a more cost-effective tenant pass than comparable events - enabling tenants and landlords to learn together

5

Find out how to ethically use data and artificial intelligence to help deepen insight and engage with the many rather than few

 

6

Learn from successful out of sector examples and outreach programmes into "seldom heard" communities

7

Expand your network with over 5 hours of interactive opportunities - share experience and generate contacts that could help you 

 

In partnership with

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VENUE INFORMATION

  • Convene
  • 200 Aldersgate
  • London
  • EC1A 4HD

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