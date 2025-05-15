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The leading one-day event to help landlords and tenants achieve meaningful engagement that improves services, lives and communities 

2026 ADVISORY BOARD

Gossica Anichebe

Gossica Anichebe

Non-executive director
Peabody’s Resident Experience Committee
Lauren Burley

Lauren Burley

Customer and community engagement officer
Stockport Homes
Adam Costello

Adam Costello

Community committee member
Magenta Customer and Community Committee (MCCC)
Susan Fulton

Susan Fulton

Executive Director of Customer and People
Gentoo Group
Jamie Martin

Jamie Martin

Social impact lead
Magenta Living
Leanne Peat

Leanne Peat

Member
EMH Group Scrutiny Panel

VIEW ADVISORY BOARD

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VENUE INFORMATION

  • Convene
  • 200 Aldersgate
  • London
  • EC1A 4HD

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