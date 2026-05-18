Biodiversity and Nature Award

Open space management firm Meadfleet looks after more than 545 acres of public open space across 350 residential developments in England and Wales. In 2025, Meadfleet launched Buzz & Flutter – a five-year programme that demonstrates how long-term open space management can actively restore biodiversity at scale.

The programme creates and strengthens habitats for all kinds of wildlife, while also embedding long-term ecological management. In its first year, Buzz & Flutter delivered 60 new oak trees, 2.1km of new native hedgerow and 3,900 square metres of wildflower habitat. It also planted 76,000 pollen-rich bulbs and distributed 639 bird feeders to local residents.

The programme is delivered in partnership with leading wildlife charities such as Buglife, Action for Swifts and Butterfly Conservation, whose input ensures habitat design and management are evidence-led and deliver genuine ecological value.

Community engagement is central to this initiative, too. Residents are encouraged to participate in nature recovery – through seed distribution and educational visits, for example – delivering behavioural change at a household level alongside Buzz & Flutter’s landscape-scale biodiversity enhancement. This is a scalable, practical model for integrating long-term, nature-positive ecological management into existing and future residential developments.

The judges said: