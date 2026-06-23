Climate Champions Power List

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Agnes Czako has built and now leads a climate technology company that turns retrofit ambition into measurable delivery for UK housing.

In 2016, following a four-year stint as a lead energy assessor and Passivhaus consultant, Agnes founded AirEx Technologies after spotting an enormous gap in the building retrofit market. She had identified a critical but overlooked source of heat loss in the UK’s housing stock: suspended timber floors ventilated by traditional air bricks.

The company’s flagship system, Floorvent, is the world’s first smart underfloor draught-proofing and ventilation solution for suspended timber floors. It uses sensors and weather data to open and close ‘smart’ airbricks, preventing heat loss when needed, while ventilating to protect against damp and mould, helping to keep homes warmer, drier, healthier and more comfortable for residents.

While national retrofit conversations often centre on large-scale technologies, Agnes recognised that small elements of the building fabric can shape how the whole building performs.

The judges said: