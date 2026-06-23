Climate Champions Power List

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Bahareh Salehi is an associate technical lead at engineering consultancy Hoare Lea. Over the past year she has worked at the forefront of net zero energy and carbon delivery in the UK built environment, advancing decarbonisation strategies across portfolios, while pushing the boundaries of how innovation and AI can accelerate climate action.

She has integrated data-led and AI-enabled approaches into dynamic thermal modelling, scenario testing and retrofit optimisation to enhance decision-making. By embedding whole-life carbon thinking into early-stage design and asset strategy, Bahareh has helped shift sustainability from a compliance-driven exercise to a performance-focused, intelligence-led framework.

Bahareh is driven by a belief that true climate leadership lies not only in delivering low-carbon projects, but in transforming how the industry thinks, decides and acts. Alongside project delivery, Bahareh helps shape industry direction as vice-chair of the Chartered Institution of Building Services Engineers’ (CIBSE) Resilient Cities Group, and also as a committee member of the CIBSE Building Simulation Group, contributing to initiatives that connect advanced building simulation, digitalisation and sustainability principles.

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