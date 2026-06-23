Climate Champions Power List

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Gillian Mulroe is head of environment and sustainability at 54,000-home landlord Anchor, England’s largest not-for-profit provider of housing and care for older people. She chairs Anchor’s ESG Governance Group, and creates and leads all sustainability programmes and projects across the organisation.

Gillian’s dedication to climate advocacy and justice extends far beyond her day job, however. She served as climate commissioner of Yorkshire and the Humber for three years, and in 2024 she was invited to speak at the United Nations in Geneva, representing the intersection of climate action, social equity and inclusive leadership on an international stage.

Last year, Gillian founded the Climate Connector, a storytelling platform connecting environmental sustainability with social equity. Through this platform Gillian engages with thousands of readers through jargon-free, human-centred narratives that put people at the heart of climate action.