Climate Champions Power List

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Marion Baeli is the principal of sustainability transformation at architectural practice 10 Design. For more than 16 years she has been a leading voice in retrofit advocacy, delivery, research and policy reform, helping to drive the UK’s built environment sector towards practical and scalable climate action.

In 2010, Ms Baeli delivered one of the UK’s first Passivhaus-certified residential retrofit projects – an early demonstration that deep, performance-led retrofit was both possible and replicable.

An award-winning author and regular conference speaker, Ms Baeli has played a significant role in advancing the understanding of retrofit delivery, building performance and decarbonisation across the sector.

She has contributed extensively to sector-defining guidance, such as LETI’s Climate Emergency Retrofit Guide – and in order to fill what she describes as a longstanding knowledge gap, Ms Baeli has developed a sustainable design course for architects and built environment professionals, with the aim of strengthening early decision-making on development projects.

Ms Baeli also leads by example. Her own home is a deep retrofit project that she has opened to the media in order to show the world the benefits – and accessibility – of low-carbon living.

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